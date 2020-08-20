HOT

Reddit Sleuths Think This Is The Cast of 'RPDR' Season 13

HOT

'Star Trek: Discovery' Star Shares Thirst Trap & An Important Political Reminder

TOP

Roman Heart, Former Falcon Studios Exclusive, Is Dead

TOP

Lil Nas X Grabs Hold Of Something Big In Sexy New Pic

Fox Sports Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Makes Homophobic Slur On Air

by
Fox Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman issues on-air apology after on-air homophobic slur (Photo credit: screenshot from video via Keith Olberman Official Twitter Page)

One of the first rules in broadcasting is to assume every microphone is a ‘hot mic,’ a term which means according to dictionary.com: “a microphone that is actively recording or broadcasting, especially if it captures a comment or conversation that the speaker or speakers believed to be private.”  Anyone can tell affirm that a hot mic moment can ruin a political campaign like 2012 Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney or end a career like A.J. Clemente

Thom Brennaman, Fox Sports broadcaster for major league baseball team Cincinnati Reds, was the latest broadcaster to experience a hot mic gaffe and it may cost him his job.  During the pre-game broadcast of the Reds home doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Brennaman used a gay slur (which can be heard in the video below). 

It is not known what led the veteran broadcaster to say the slur or the context behind it, but Brennaman apologized later during the game.

After the games concluded, two of the Reds players took to Twitter to speak out against Brennaman’s comment.

The Cincinnati Reds issued a statement on its Twitter page concerning Brennaman’s homophobic comment. The statement detailed an immediate suspension of Brennaman by the Reds.

 It is unknown if Fox Sports will terminate Brennaman.  Responses to the Reds’ tweet ranged from defending the broadcaster…

To calling for Brennaman’s termination.

On Thursday morning, Brennaman released a statement:

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the inappropriate comments I made during last night’s telecast. I made a terrible mistake. To the LGBTQ community, and all people I have hurt or offended, from the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry. I respectfully ask for your grace and forgiveness.”

Should Brennaman be terminated for his homophobic slur on live television? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

 

Sources: Dictionary.com, The Daily Conversation Official YouTube Channel, ABC News, Local12

 

 

What do you think?