Frank Arthur Smith Talks Queer Comedy Series ‘Open to It’

The idea of polyamory may be considered taboo for some, but thanks to Frank Arthur Smith‘s queer comedy series Open to It, he is shining a positive light on the subject.

Centered on a loving, non-monogamous couple that experiments with becoming a hot gay throuple, they quickly find out that threesome sex and open relationships come with more complications than just limbs. Featuring a diverse cast and crew, including RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Laganja Estranja, Pandora Boxx, Manila Luzon, and Honey Davenport, Open to It premiered at Wicked Queer: Boston’s LGBTQ+ Film Festival in April 2022.

In addition to writing, directing, and producing, Smith also stars in the series as Greg. Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, he previously worked in the writers’ room for Raven’s Home, the sequel to Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven. Prior to that, Smith wrote an animated pilot with Tornante TV, developed a live-action series with Vice Studios, and rewrote a horror movie with Fangoria/Cinestate.

Smith is currently working on more episodes of Open to It, and he took some time to talk more about it with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Smith: Instagram | Website