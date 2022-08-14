Frank Ocean Wants To Give You A Diamond & Gold Ring (NSFW)

A diamond and gold cock ring to be exact. The Grammy winning artist is highly regarded in his industry — with his music being critically acclaimed. But will his new foray into the adult industry perform well? Most importantly, will this $25,000 cock ring make ya’ dick perform any better?! Is Frank Ocean the new King of Cock Rings?

The Thinkin Bout You singer is releasing a line of 18k yellow gold and silver cock rings, through his luxury line Homer — which already includes rings (the ones intended for you fingers), keychains, earrings and bracelets. Dubbed the XXXL H-Bone Ring, the sex toy was announced in a NSFW Instagram post with the ring being featured on a lean, brown skin nude (sadly pixelated) body. We’re still not sure if the image is of ocean himself, I will say the belly buttons look very similar (what… I’m a fan of both his music and his looks – sue me).

While cock rings are a necessity for some (no shade to my people with ED issues), Ocean’s ring may be the chance to add a little dazzle dazzle to that dick. Vaginas have been getting bedazzled for years, it’s time for the cocks to start having some fun. The most expensive cock ring, which features 18k gold and 60 (lab made) diamonds, retails for $25, 570. Considering somme styles of the rings have already sold out, I guess people with dicks want fancy cock rings. Now there is some good dick out there, but chyle this one is golden. Definitely meant to be treasured.

Ocean’s rogue addition to his Homer line left fans baffled however. Instead of announcing new music, which is highly anticipated — he instead lets people know that his upcoming tour dates are definitely canceled but also he’s dropping a cock ring. So his fans managed their frustration the way everyone else seems to do these days, by making jokes about it on Twitter.

me looking through frank oceans instagram story #FrankOcean pic.twitter.com/rvydh3Ch7u — cunt (@blondie909) August 6, 2022

Frank ocean dropping pictures of his meat before new music LMAOO — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) August 6, 2022

If she doesn’t propose with the Frank Ocean $25,000 cock ring, I don’t want her. 😤 https://t.co/uXwDIWQIPU pic.twitter.com/2aEGi2Lqld — Eddie Valentine 🎨 (@Thrash_Minded) August 8, 2022

frank ocean selling a cock ring instead of coming out with an album pic.twitter.com/d5EvgCWTVy — Cindy ツ︎ (@cindyg736) August 7, 2022

My mum after I sell the house to buy a frank ocean diamond cock ring pic.twitter.com/oEVnw1kwn9 — FoW superfan (@bojack_morsehan) August 8, 2022

Frank Ocean has won two Grammy awards and both of his albums have been listed on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. He was also named on Time as one of the most influential people in 2013. His last album, the critically acclaimed Blond, was released in 2016. I too, was a fan of that album — see my attempt at Ocean’s album cover (on a very alcohol fueled evening).

Will you be getting Frank Ocean’s new cock ring?

Source: Pink News