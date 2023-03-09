Frankie Grande, Michael Urie & More Gays Go on a Scary Bachelor Party

Travis Coles, Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, and more gay friends throw a bachelor party, which quickly becomes haunted by a murderous spirit.

‘Summoning Sylvia’s official synopsis reads:

“A gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. The warm and whimsical Larry (Coles) has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house. As they sashay through the Victorian corridors, the comrades recount the house’s legend from a hundred years ago: A murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the floorboards. All seems fine and spooky until Larry’s ultra-straight brother-in-law crashes the proceedings.”

The queer horror-comedy film was written and directed by filmmakers Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse, and it also marks their directorial debut. Aside from Coles, Grande and Urie, the cast also includes Nicholas Logan, Troy Iwata, Noah Ricketts, Sean Grandillo, Camden Garcia, and Veanne Cox.

Moreover, the official trailer teases on how the gay friends accidentally summon the spirit of Sylvia (Cox). In an interview with People, filmmakers Taylor and Wyse noted that the movie is…

“Ultimately a celebration of queer friendship, the film explores the assumptions we make about each other, which can lead to some super silly scary spooky s***.”

‘Summoning Sylvia’ is set to be released in theaters on March 31. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Source: people.com