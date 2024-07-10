Frankie Grande’s Nose Job: “New Nose, Who Dis?

In the ever-entertaining world of Frankie Grande, the multi-talented performer and brother to pop sensation Ariana Grande, there’s never a dull moment. His latest Instagram post is no exception. Frankie recently shared a rather gruesome yet amusing photo post-nose surgery, and, in true Frankie fashion, he captioned it: “New nose. Who dis? 👃🏼❤️‍🩹.”

The photo, which gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the not-so-glamorous side of cosmetic surgery, had fans gasping, giggling, and hitting that like button faster than you can say “Grande family reunion.” But it wasn’t just fans who were quick to comment. Ariana Grande herself jumped into the comments section to shower her brother with love, writing, “Perfect in all ways, always!!!! 🫧🧸🌱.”

Sporting bandages and looking a bit worse for wear, Frankie still manages to serve charisma and charm. His cheeky caption is the cherry on top, proving that even with a swollen face and a bandaged nose, Frankie Grande is here to entertain.

Frankie Grande has always been about embracing his true self and living life to the fullest, and this post is just another example of his fearless authenticity. Whether he’s dazzling us on stage, making us laugh on social media, or sharing candid moments like this one, Frankie knows how to keep us entertained.

As for Ariana, her unwavering support for her brother is a testament to their close-knit bond. In a world where celebrity feuds often make headlines, it’s refreshing to see such genuine love and encouragement between siblings.

So here’s to Frankie Grande and his fabulous new nose!