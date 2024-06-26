Frankie Rodriguez Launches Freeland Nail Polish, Talks Acting Projects

Frankie Rodriguez may be most famously known for playing Carlos in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the Emmy-nominated spinoff of Disney’s High School Musical movie saga, but the actor is ecstatic to embark on a new venture. Today, he announced the launch of his own nail polish brand, Freeland.

Inspired by Rodriguez’s flair for style and passion for beauty, as well as his Instagram Live sessions where he would paint his own nails, Freeland features a collection of five rainbow-bright polishes that emphasizes self-expression, creativity, and individuality.

“Freeland is a vibrant, creative playground where nail polish, colors, and theme parties come together,” Rodriguez says. “Every launch is a celebration bursting with fun and excitement, and you’re always on the guest list. I am so excited to introduce Freeland to the world!”

Costing $12 a bottle or $50 for the whole set, Freeland polishes come in Pink Fizz Fiesta, Orange Dreamsicle, Glow Stick Dance Party, Kiwi Cake Pop, and Bounce House Blue. Perfect for summer and Pride Month, right?

Instinct recently caught up with Rodriguez to talk more about Freeland and his acting career, as well as how meaningful it was to play the first openly gay character in the High School Musical franchise, dating fellow actor and co-star, Joe Serafini, and the importance of creating safe, inclusive spaces for everyone.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Rodriguez: Twitter | Instagram

Follow Freeland: Instagram | Website