Franklin Graham Fumes Over HRC’s Blueprint for Positive Change

It should come as no surprise that the so-called evangelist Franklin Graham uses every opportunity he can to demonize the LGBTQ+ community. In his latest attack on November 28th, via Facebook, Graham shares an article from the website, Christianpost.com, about how the Human Rights Campaign’s Blueprint for Positive Change 2020 would eliminate “nondiscrimination exemptions for religious colleges if the institutions support biblical definitions of marriage.”

Graham writes in the Facebook post:

This is not only an attack on free speech and expression but also an attack on our religious liberty. The presidential election isn’t finalized yet, but this shows why who we vote for is so important. We’ve had four years of an administration under President Donald J. Trump that staunchly defends religious freedom, freedom of speech, and the church. We can see that the one who holds the office of President of the United States has tremendous ramifications on our day-to-day lives and for the future of this nation.

As one of the most prominent religious figures in the United States, Graham has almost 10 million followers on Facebook and he uses the platform to not only continue his never-ending war against the LGBTQ+ community but also to blindly praise Donald Trump and cast doubt on last month’s election. He, along with many other ‘Christians’, have been enabling Trump’s questionable actions ever since Trump took office in 2017.

Earlier this year, Graham came under scrutiny earlier this year for his charity organization, Samaritan’s Purse requiring volunteers for the tent hospital in New York City’s Central to sign a ‘statement of faith’ which compares LGBTQ people to drug addicts.

Back in February, Graham also was denied venues in London as well as other places in the United Kingdom for his British tour due to his rhetoric towards the LGBTQ+ community.

