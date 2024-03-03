Freddie Mercury’s Former Home in Kensington Is on the Market

Freddie Mercury’s property in Kensington is officially on the market, and it is on sale for a whopping price of £30 million.

In 1980, the late British singer-songwriter bought the Kensington home, which is also referred to as the “Garden Lodge.” The property is described as a “neo-Georgian mansion,” which features a Japanese-style garden, as well as a joint bar and library, as per PinkNews.

For more than 30 years, Mercury’s former partner Mary Austin had been living in the Garden Lodge with her two children after the Queen frontman left it to her. However, she decided to move out from the property, and also put it on the market.

Moreover, the Garden Lodge is located at Logan Place, in Kensington, West London where the singer-songwriter passed away. Mercury and Austin was in a romantic relationship for six years, and even got engaged prior to him telling her that he was bisexual.

Austin’s response was that she reportedly thought he was gay. The two of them eventually parted ways, but remained close friends. According to Biography, Mercury called Austin “the love of his life.”

Not to mention, Austin reportedly told The Telegraph that Mercury said that he left the Garden Lodge to her “because you would have been the woman I would have married, and by rights this would all have been yours anyway.”

Sky News also quoted Austin after putting Mercury’s Kensington property on sale, stating:

“It has been a joy to live in and I have many wonderful memories here. Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist’s house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person.”

