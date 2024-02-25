Free Hugs + Royal In Rio + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Sam Cushing, who was beefing it up at the beach:

Matthew Camp was giving away free hugs:

Rich Burns (of the acclaimed web series The Disappointments) says he’s trying to make the gym “a thing again.” #NoDisappointment

Johnny Middlebrooks was feeling grateful and blessed:

Chris Bednarik had quite the view of Dubai:

Mr. Dnsk drank some milk (kinda sorta):

Mo’Re had a beautiful day in Bogata:

Petr Hollesch scored a medal at Spartan Race:

Iasser is “a healthy mind in a healthy body:”

Cover model Kevin Davis took a trip to Florida:

Joel Weineke looks for excitement:

Brendon Wharton isn’t shy about expressing himself at the gym:

Kiko Riaze looked royal in Rio for Carnaval:

When one of you is warm and dry, and the other is wet and cold:

Chris turned it out at the People’s Choice Awards:

Sean O’Donnell couldn’t think of anything to say:

Thara threw down at Moonlight Seoul: