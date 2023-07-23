Fresh Fur + Denim Ken + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Brendon Wharton, who served up a sexy ‘stache at the gym (click image for video).

Nathan McCallum rocked a red Speedo:

Shomari Francis was living some good life in the garden:

Hunter Harden refreshed the fur:

Thara Tang reviewed the results of his day in the sun:

DJ was giving you “Denim Ken” for opening weekend of the Barbie movie:

Kevin Davis showed off his new tattoo symbolizing karma:

Kevin Harrington applied sunscreen:

Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo were in recovery mode:

Christopher Keyloun showed off his grill master skills:

Demetre Daskalakis was giving you jungle vibes on Fire Island:

The men of Megawoof America brought the beef to Precinct in DTLA:

Mr. Caccamo and Walter hit the sandy shores of Sardinia: