Fresh Fur + Denim Ken + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Brendon Wharton, who served up a sexy ‘stache at the gym (click image for video).
Nathan McCallum rocked a red Speedo:
Shomari Francis was living some good life in the garden:
Hunter Harden refreshed the fur:
Thara Tang reviewed the results of his day in the sun:
DJ was giving you “Denim Ken” for opening weekend of the Barbie movie:
Kevin Davis showed off his new tattoo symbolizing karma:
Kevin Harrington applied sunscreen:
Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo were in recovery mode:
Christopher Keyloun showed off his grill master skills:
Demetre Daskalakis was giving you jungle vibes on Fire Island:
The men of Megawoof America brought the beef to Precinct in DTLA:
Mr. Caccamo and Walter hit the sandy shores of Sardinia: