‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Apologizes for Keanu Reeves Comment

Matthew Perry has name-dropped Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir titled “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” and he recently released an apology regarding the matter.

In his apology statement, the 53-year-old ‘Friends’ actor expressed,

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Despite his claim that Reeves’ name was picked at random, the ‘John Wick’ actor was mentioned specifically in not one, but multiple passages in the memoir. In one of the passages, Perry reportedly wrote:

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Moreover, he also recalled his reaction when he heard about the passing of ‘SNL’ star Chris Farley due to an overdose at 33.

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us,” Perry wrote, name-dropping Reeves’ name once again.

Aside from his comments about ‘The Matrix’ star, he also shared in his upcoming book about an incident in 2018 when his colon burst, causing him to be in grave condition due to his opioid addiction.

Perry’s memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” is scheduled to be released on November 1.

