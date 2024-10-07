From Ambient to Iridescent to Pop and Country, New Music Review

There’s been so much new fun wonderful music released recently. We wanted to share a quick roundup for to start the week off. Here are some highlights of the new tunes, in no particular order, oh and some DRAG: The Musical gossip at the end.

allie

New York City-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer allie (lower case) basks in the joy of new-found queer love with “Tiny Colored Pills” and its colorful matching lyric video. On the latest iridescent pop tune, allie explores the butterflies and uncertainties within an intoxicating new connection. Plus, Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties) and allie have launched an all-new podcast, SongDive, which explores all facets of songwriting, music production, and audio engineering through a queer, DIY perspective. Listen on all platforms here .

Josie Cotton

Since we are creeping up on Halloween, let’s fire it up. New Wave Fave Josie Cotton and Kevin Preston released a cover of Chuck Berry’s “Trick or Treat”. She has been making music beloved of the community since “Johnny Are You Queer” and has no signs of stopping. So, bust out the go-go dancing shoes and get your Halloween Josie Cotton on. If you don’t remember, check here for our interview with her. Just remember, Josie Cotton can do no wrong.

Caroline Kingsbury

Caroline Kingsbury’s “Take My Phone Away” is how I would describe “’80s Queer Pop”. Just watch the video to see why, you’ll get it. She is prepping to release an EP “I Really Don’t Care!” and from what I have heard from it so far, it’s pretty good. October 18th is a release date for SO MUCH GOOD MUSIC for the community, just add this one to your list. You’ll be glad you did. Here is a sneak peek. Note – she is touring with “Pom Pom Squad” starting in February 2025.

George Alley

Instinct recently covered George Alley, the gay musician, college professor, and filmmaker, about his upcoming release. It happened on Sept 27th, with the album named after… “George Alley”. He is incredibly talented and his videos tell great stories. The new single “King In Town” is a total reversal from his other videos, and still a lot of fun to watch. (Website Facebook)

Shane Stevens

Shane Stevens is a Nashville-based country singer who is a devout Christian and openly gay. He is a true Christian in his heart, and listening to his music, might make someone wish they believed. If you want your spirits lifted, listen to his song “Don’t Hijack My Jesus” and you will feel it. Bravo Shane, mission accomplished. We will have a chance to interview him coming soon.



Black Brunswicker

Ethan Helfrick (a.k.a Black Brunswicker) is an incredible trans-non-binary artist, who just released an album of ambient dream works music “Been Around Here Before”. The entire album is a dreamscape of sound to just close your eyes, listen, and let the music take you where it wants to. There is plenty to enjoy on this album, but here is the track “Deep In a Summer Malaise.”

Lenny Zenith

Lenny Zenith is a trans artist who has all the history of a young person who was able to find compassion with people who helped him transition. He has performed with U2, Iggy Pop (The Godfather of Punk), The Replacements, and a personal punk rock fave X.

I will be interviewing him shortly for Instinct. Enjoy this track, more to come, the album is to be released on October 29th, 2024. Here is Lenny Zenith’s “One Of Us Should Go.”

Alison Moyet

The long awaited re-imagined release “KEY” by Alison Moyet. I have pointed out before that Alison Moyet has been a “Mother Hen” to the queer community in the UK, and so much of the new wave fanbase in the United States for 40+ years. This reworking of some of the finest songs in her catalog has given us a collection nothing short of extraordinary. I can’t praise this one enough, I hope this one drives it all home for you, I can honestly say, of female vocalists, there is no one I have listened to more than Alison Moyet. After 40+ years, you can hear just how her voice is just as powerful as when she hit the scene, and has not aged a bit. I’ll just quote the title of this magnificent piece “We All Need A Love Resurrection”.



Update on DRAG: The Musical

Not new music but a new little piece of wonderful gossip in the musical world… If “DRAG: The Musical” wasn’t already on your list of shows to see, it has just been announced that Liza Minelli has been “outed” as the Production Partner of the show. If the cast, and songs like “Straight Guy” weren’t enough, add that to your list of reasons to pay attention to this offering (I really can’t get enough hype about this production).

Website: dragthemusical.com

Instagram: instagram.com/dragthemusical

Facebook: facebook.com/dragthemusical

TikTok: tiktok.com/@dragthemusical

YouTube: youtube.com/@dragthemusical