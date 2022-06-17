From Boats to Floats, Wilton Manors Pride Takes to Water and Streets

Every weekend, there’s something uber gay going on in Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors, Florida. With Pride officially happening this Saturday, pre-gaming hat to occur. One such party this past weekend was pretty wet, wild, and artistic.

FLOATARAMA

An event that happens during Stonewall Pride Week (Wilton Manors Pride), but benefits Pride Fort Lauderdale’s LGBTQ+ GED/Scholarship programs, seemed like it was fun for all.

Artist Avi Ram was present to create two magnificent specimens into live Tom of Finland men. Here are some pics of the event and the men present. For more, see if you can go over and join the Floatarama Facebook Group.

If you love the water, the men, the fun, the openness of being gay gay gay and a place where we “Dont Say Gay”, WE SHOUT IT, consider checking out Fort Lauderdale, the Venice of America, one of the gayest cities in the US, and one of the most fun cities you will find.

Pride here in Wilton Manors and Fort Lauderdale is a year round activity … but if you want to officially celebrate Pride with the community, get your booty here for this weekend.

STONEWALL PRIDE

Stonewall Pride is one of the largest events seen on “The Drive”, the gayest street in one of the gayest cities in America, Wilton Manors Florida.

Affectionately known as Wilton Manors Pride, or Stonewall Pride Wilton Manors, or Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride, or officially Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival, whatever it is called, it’s this weekend, June 18th from 3 to 11 PM with the parade starting at 7 PM.

Local favorites have been honored with the duties of Grand Marshals. SunServe’s Misty Eyez and NBC6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin will have the responsibility to show off their best waves to the crowd. More than 100 groups will be marching in the parade with them. Lead them well Misty and Steve!

“The Drive” is where it will all happen so the plan is that Wilton Drive will be closed all day Saturday through early Sunday morning as set up and clean up will be fast and furious. There will be several opportunities to see and be seen, but some of the official stages will be:

The Girls Stage – by Bubbles & Pearls

The Center Stage/Black Excellence Stage – across from Hunters and Alibi – Black Excellence Stage was added this year to recognize Juneteenth, observed on Sunday.

The Manor Stage – in front of The Manor bar

If you cannot make it to the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival this year, Happening Out Television Network will be on Center Stage and broadcasting the parade live online, on Roku and other platforms.

On a side note, security (and insurance) costs have increased and entrances to The Drive will be regulated. From last year’s $5 charge to this year’s $7 advanced purchase or $10 at the gates, we understand why we need security (Idaho, West Palm Beach, Pulse, feeble little ronnie desantis). Security used to be pop up tents and searching bags with batons and flashlights, but now it has increased to the implementation of security watch towers and various types of barricades, designed to stop large vehicular assaults.

The first Stonewall was a riot. The police costs for this year’s event are enough to cause one, too. The combined bill for police services and equipment has risen from about $50k to a shocking $92k this year. While WMEG, the non-profit behind Stonewall Pride, was told to expect increased costs this year, neither they nor I expected learn the bill increased by over 80% this past week. –Chris Caputo, Wilton Manors City Commissioner

And accidents do happen, too. Not only is it security, but it is also responders. Last year, I was away in Las Vegas when I heard of the tragedy that happened that cancelled the Stonewall Pride Parade just minutes before it was to begin. (One Dead, One Critical, Third Injured As Truck Drives Through Pride Parade Crowd).

Wherever you celebrate pride this year, be safe, be well, be happy.

