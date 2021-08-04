From Harry Potter To Drag Superstar?

Daniel Radcliffe Showcases His Drag Talents & Rump Shaking In The Newest ‘Miracle Workers’ Episode

It seems Harry Potter’s titular star, Daniel Radcliffe, has maintained a solid career for almost all of a Millennial’s life. After successfully dominating as Author J.K. Rowling’s creation come to life, Radcliffe has broken away from his wizardly character to have one heck of a career on his own. Since he’s put his wand down, he’s been showstopping in Broadway productions, battling ghosts and demons in horror films, and showing his allegiance to the LGBTQ+ community through his activism, including a The Trevor Project’s Hero Award for his various contributions in 2011 and defense of transgender women last summer when Rowling had some choice words to say about them. Now, in his latest television series, it appears he’s getting to live out one of his latest dream jobs.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Radcliffe is donning some provocative drag in his current show, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail. Miracle Workers is an anthology series based on novels by Simon Rich in it’s third season. This time around, Radcliffe continues to star opposite Steve Buscemi as a Reverend leading his starving town to salvation via the Oregon Trail. After trying to step outside his box, Radcliffe’s character gets seemingly drunk, and decides to give these old timers in a saloon some modern and ‘90s inspired drag and ballroom realness to the tune of She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain. Which obviously can only be made both seductive and hilarious with any practiced or seasoned performer. He’s rocking the glitz and nails all the moves, seriously it’s almost like an audition for RuPaul’s Drag Race at this point, and we even get to see how cheeky he can be in assless chaps, with the butt covered, of course – this is TBS after all!

Miracle Worker’s Showrunners, Daniel Mirk and Robert Padnick, tell that Radcliffe was excited about the drag scene, including the ‘hot pants’, and he even developed the performance with a choreographer and practiced on his own time. It appears this scene, or any rather, was on Radcliffe’s bucket list for a long time. Back in 2008, he spoke about wanting to portray a drag queen on film because he’d get to wear a lot of makeup and recently was flattered by Drag Race fans comparing him to the likes of alumni like Blair St. Clair and Scarlet Envy – in drag.

If you want to check out Radcliffe making voguing and booty shaking, this episode of Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail airs tonight, August 3rd, on TBS at 7:30PM PT. But, in the meantime, you can always check out the short clip of his drag number below. What do you think? Does he have the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent or…?

Source: CNN, Entertainment Weekly, NBC, Gay Times