From Housewife to Diva-Countess Luann Drops Her Late Summer Anthem “Viva La Diva”

She’s been “Feelin Jovanni” and gave us all the critical lesson that “Money Can’t Buy You Class” but right now, Real Housewives of New York City star Countess Luann De Lesseps is simply making it about “Viva La Diva”. The women that taught the nation the critical message to “be cool…dont be all, uncool” has dropped her brand new single and video. “Everyone has gone through hard times in their life, especially nowadays,” de Lesseps tells People of the inspiration behind the new anthem. “I believe the diva in all of us is what gets us through. Strength, courage and the ability to be the captain of your own ship without making excuses for being who we are.”

For her latest turn in the studio, de Lesseps turned to music impresario Desmond Child. Famed for his own work with music titans like Cher, Ricky Martin & Katy Perry, Child had nothing but glowing reviews for the reality show star turned cabaret chanteuse. “I was taken by surprise that Luann was definitely not a diva in the studio, came totally prepared, in a fantastic mood and ready to work,” he tells People. “It was one of the easiest recording sessions of my career and listening to ‘Viva La Diva’ you can hear the sheer joy and wicked fun she was having singing a song that was made to order and fit her like a couture Givenchy ball gown.”

The production of the video is a true full circle moment for de Lesseps. The video was filmed with only a two person crew, and the locale was the famed Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City (the same nightlife establishment that where de Lesseps performed her cabaret act for the first time for her cast mates).

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.