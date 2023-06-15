From Porn Star to Politician, Is This a Disney Story?

Porn and perseverance, potentially two things that go hand in hand – especially when you look at 38-year-old former firefighter Antonio Moreno. After dominating the gay porn industry, Antonio retired to a small town in Spain before launching his very first political campaign to become mayor. As of yesterday, I can officially tell you that Mr. Moreno is now Mayor Moreno.

According to Queerty, Moreno won the election by 12 votes, and he will now take over the throne from María Dolores Gómez Piquera. Piquera was previously elected mayor of Carcelén, Spain, for the last 12 years in a row. While 12 votes doesn’t seem like a lot, one must understand that Carcelén is home to under 500 local residents. Not only that, but Moreno was apparently apprehensive and shied away from interviews due to his past in the gay porn industry. This makes his victory all the more remarkable.

Having run under the Spanish People’s Party as a conservative, Antonio is hoping to do away with party labels in Carcelén and focus on unity for the good of its people. Currently nothing more than a pitstop in the beautiful country of Spain, Antonio is hoping to make it just like any other small town where people WANT to live. Having served as a firefighter, a farmer and now the active mayor, he’s hoping to focus on local infrastructure, water quality and taxes. You have to start at the bottom and build your way up, folks.

Moreno is most known by his industry name, Hector de Silva. Mostly working for studio Men at Play, he left gay porn behind in 2018 for a much simpler life. Now, he can hang his plaque for becoming mayor next to his AVN Award.

Good luck and congratulations, Antonio! Let’s see how you can change Carcelén for the better!

Source: Queerty