From Wholesome Flicks To NSFW Clips, Summer ‘22 Must See TV & Film

“We outside”, has become such a popular hashtag and mantra that plenty of us have adopted in recent years. Whether it’s for some summer debauchery, out and about with friends, or trying to acclimate with social settings post-COVID pandemic (or at least from the thick of it), people have been wanting to be out and about. But the summer temperature isn’t the only hot thing this July.

TV and Film have some heat of their own that’s dropping (or have already been released) for the summer season and it may just be enough to keep us inside. Pride month may have come and gone, but these shows and movies are continuing to represent and spread our message (and awareness). Check out these LGBTQ+ pieces of work that are absolutely worth tuning into.

P-Valley (Season 2)

Find out how they do things deep in the Mississippi Delta. The series surrounds the mercurial nightlife of The Pynk, a popular strip club in Mississippi. Filled with plenty of juicy, complex drama — the show has received critical acclaim and GLAAD Media Awards nominations. Oh, and there’s plenty of sex.

P-Valley is streaming now on Starz.

Stranger Things (Season 4, Vol. 2)

The Uber successful show continues their success with the release of their latest season. Set in March 1986, Stranger Things’ Vol. 2 release features all of the great storytelling and effects that made the world fall in love with the tight knit, witty and resilient group of friends. Who, obviously, are a lot more mature now.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

Conjuring Kesha

What a fantastic rebrand for the pop singer. Conjuring Kesha follows singer, songwriter Kesha as she delves deep into the unknown, along with some of her famous friends and experts in the supernatural, to search for all things unexplainable.

Conjuring Kesha premieres July 8 on Paramount+.

How To Build A Sex Room

Honestly, I’m shocked that I wasn’t consulted for this project. The audacity. But clearly, I’m not the only one who enjoys spicing things up in the boudoir. These couples featured in this upcoming show hire Melanie Rose, a luxury interior designer, to help create sexy and stylish spaces for them to live out their wildest fantasies.

How to Build a Sex Room premiers July 8 on Netflix.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Do we even need any convincing or a specific reason, as to why we should tune into this? It’s Chris “Body of a Greek God” Hemsworth. I’ll watch whatever he’s in. My dreams included. But, the movie has also received some favorable reviews from critics both domestically and internationally. Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, as he embarks on a journey in a pursuit for inner peace. And on that quest, we get to see Natalie Portman’s character “Jane”, handling Thor’s hammer, something that I’m sure many of us wish we could get a chance to do.

Thor: Love & Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8.

Who Do You Think You Are? (Season 11)

The upcoming season of this genetics based, discovery of family roots — hit show features appearances from Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto. Celebrities trace their family trees with the help of historians and experts.

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 11 returns to Peacock on July 8

American Horror Stories (Installment 2)

A spin-off of Ryan Murphy’s and Brad Falchuk’s award winning, anthology series American Horror Story, which became a cult phenomenon. This version will be a weekly series that tells a different horror story in each episode.

American Horror Stories returns on July 21 on Hulu.

Anything’s Possible

A delightful coming-of-age story that many of us can relate to on some level. Anything’s Possible follows the story of Kelsa, as she navigates through her senior year of high school. Her classmate develops a crush on her which takes Kelsa (and the viewers) on a journey of romance, joy, vulnerability, pain and young love.

Anything’s Possible premieres on July 22 on Prime Video.

Uncoupled

Neil Patrick Harris caught some major flack for his insensitive decorations at a party that he hosted years ago (in regards to the late Amy Winehouse), but maybe this show will be his saving grace for some viewers. Uncoupled follows NPH’s character “Michael”, whose marriage comes crashing down when his husband blindsides him by leaving him. Dealing with the abrupt end of his marriage, Michael now has to navigate his life as he has now lost his soulmate and finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s. Oh, the horror.

Uncoupled premieres July 29 on Netflix.

The Chi (Season 4)

From Emmy winner Lena Waithe (openly lesbian), The Chi focuses on the complex lives of the people living in the South Side of Chicago. Critically acclaimed and an award winning series, the show has developed a bit of a cult following.

The Chi is streaming now on Showtime.

