‘FUBAR’ Stars On Their Roles & Acting Alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, baby!

In Netflix’s new comedy-action series FUBAR, which is now available to stream, the Hollywood icon and former California governor plays Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement. However, before doing so, he discovers a world-altering secret – his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is also a CIA operative. Realizing their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t understand each other at all, the duo team up for a high-priority mission, hoping to fix their fractured relationship.

Created and executive produced by Nick Santora, FUBAR is Schwarzenegger’s first time leading a scripted television series, and it tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, explosive action, and self-aware humor.

FUBAR also stars Gabriel Luna, Travis Van Winkle, Milan Carter, and Fortune Feimster, who all took time to talk more about the series, their characters, and working alongside a superstar like Schwarzennegger with Instinct. Check out the full video interviews below.

Gabriel Luna (Boro Polonia)…

Travis Van Winkle (Aldon), Fortune Feimster (Roo), & Milan Carter (Barry)…