Fund Launched In Name Of Wilton Manors’ Late Gay Mayor

In loving memory of Justin Flippen, LGBTQ students will now have the chance of receiving financial support.

According to the South Florida Gay News, Our Fund has launched a new memorial fund to help LGBTQ students in Florida who hope to go into public service and/or pursue a political science degree.

“Justin affected the lives of so many in our community that there is an outpouring of support to create a fitting tribute to his legacy,” said David Jobin, the executive director of Our Fund.

“Our Fund Foundation is honored to be asked to house the Justin Flippen Memorial Fund at Our Fund to help prepare future generations of LGBTQ leaders to follow in the footsteps of Justin’s thoughtful and passionate public service,” Jobin added.

The fund is being named after Justin Flippen, the late mayor of Wilton Manors who died of a brain aneurysm while en route to a Wilton Manors City Commission. His death left a mark on Wilton Manors, the state of Florida, and the gay communities within both. In addition, a celebration was held to honor Flippen’s life and legacy Friday afternoon at the Venue Fort Lauderdale.

For more information on the Justin Flippen memorial, head to https://www.our-fund.org/justin_memorial/.

Sources: South Florida Gay News,