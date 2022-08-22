‘Funny Girl’ Teases with a Video of Lea Michele as Fanny Brice

On September 6, ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele is set to join the Broadway stage as Fanny Brice in ‘Funny Girl,’ which is described to be “the role of a lifetime.”

The production team of ‘Funny Girl’ posted a teaser video on August 19, and it features the actress dancing to her rendition of “I’m the Greatest Star” during rehearsals alongside her co-stars. Aside from adding fuel to the anticipation for the show, the teaser also took us back to her ‘Glee’ days when her character Rachel Berry used to perform ‘Funny Girl’ songs.

The role of Fanny Brice was initially played Beanie Feldstein, but she eventually left the production on July 31. Her place was then succeeded by current lead actress Julie Benko, and now Michele will be taking on the role.

The 35-year-old actress’ former ‘Glee’ co-star Jane Lynch was part of the Broadway revival, playing the character of Mrs. Brice. However, the two of them won’t be able to share the stage because the latter had her final performance on August 14.

Lynch shared in an interview with Playbill that she is “thrilled” that Michele will be playing Fanny Brice, and she also revealed the reason why she left the production earlier than announced.

“I have a vacation August 14th, and then I had just like five shows after that, and it’s a six-hour flight, so I thought, ‘Let’s end it now.’ It has nothing to do with not wanting to see Lea. I text with Lea. She and I are fine. I love working with [current Fanny] Julie [Benko]. I loved working with Beanie [Feldstein]. There’s no drama here. None,” the 62-year-old actress clarified.

After Lynch’s departure from the production, Mrs. Brice was then played by actress Liz McCartney until September 4. And from September 6, the role will be taken over by Tovah Feldshuh who will be performing alongside Michele.

