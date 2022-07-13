‘Funny Girl’ Ticket Price Increases As Lea Michele Gets Casted

After the announcement of Beanie Feldstein’s departure from the Broadway show ‘Funny Girl,’ and the casting of ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele as her replacement, the ticket price skyrocketed to $2,500.

Before Michele’s casting was announced, the show was only 65% full the week prior, and now the seats are sold out for the 35-year-old actress’ debut on September 6. The prices start from $570 to as high as $2,500 on SeatGeek.

In an Instagram post, Michele expressed her feelings about playing Fanny Brice in the show saying, “A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th.”

Aside from Michele taking over the role of Fanny Brice after Feldstein and Julie Benko, Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will also be replacing Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice in ‘Funny Girl.’

Source: thewrap.com