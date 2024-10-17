 Funny Viral: Dodgers Crotch Bump with Kiké Hernandez And Gavin Lux

Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez hit a home run and bumped crotches with second baseman Gavin Lux to celebrate!

In a game against the San Diego Paders, Los Angeles Dodgers Outfielder Hernandez gave Dodgers fans something to look forward to with 1-0 lead with his swift batting of the ball out of the park! Hernandez looked confident walking away from home base with his tight tush just behind him. He then covered all his bases running around the field and heading straight to his teammates.

Ayooo this kike Hernandez celebration after hitting a homerun is nasty work pic.twitter.com/kbQaC26aiz — John (@iam_johnw) October 12, 2024

In celebration, Hernandez’ teammate Lux called him over playfully and the two bumped crotches!

Enrique Hernandez Gavin Lux Celebration pic.twitter.com/swiBN0LpFe — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) October 12, 2024

Fans all over X are having a field day with the Dodgers teammates interaction. One user cheekily commented:

“This is next level team chemistry right here”

Photo Credit: @ilikeflags (X)

Fans are even giving Hernandez witty nicknames:

@winnerscircleee: “Kinky Kike”

@RealSharpMoney: “More like Kinky Hernandez”

While another user posted a hilarious meme reacting to the two that says, “COME. LET US GINGERLY TOUCH OUR TIPS.”

The Dodgers teammates’ celebratory bump looks totally platonic and all in good fun— but hey, if some bromance gets us tuning into baseball, who’s complaining, right?