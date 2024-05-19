Furball Love + Posing With Pooches + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Ignacio Pérez Rey, who looked great in Greece.

Joako Fábrega was all about the attitude:

Law & Order hottie Mehcad Brooks was being patient in Indonesia:

Dani Garrido and Vallaryon served up full-on furball love in living color (photo by Jack Rainbow):

Gustavo Correa got sassy:

Ivan was all smiles hiking in the Alaskan sunshine:

Joel Wieneke gives good profile:

Blue is definitely Chris Bednarik’s color:

Felipe is one fresh ginger:

Jett Wayne posed with his favorite pooch:

Nik Anton got fresh in the locker room:

Sasha Sid likes really big fruits:

NBC News guy Steven Romo got his Wolverine on:

Austin popped in his pink shorts:

Trans U.S. Navy sailor Paulo Batista is ready to get back in the gym:

mr. dnsk was artfully draped:

Lucho was feeling pensive: