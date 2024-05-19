Furball Love + Posing With Pooches + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Ignacio Pérez Rey, who looked great in Greece.
Joako Fábrega was all about the attitude:
Law & Order hottie Mehcad Brooks was being patient in Indonesia:
Dani Garrido and Vallaryon served up full-on furball love in living color (photo by Jack Rainbow):
Gustavo Correa got sassy:
Ivan was all smiles hiking in the Alaskan sunshine:
Joel Wieneke gives good profile:
Blue is definitely Chris Bednarik’s color:
Felipe is one fresh ginger:
Jett Wayne posed with his favorite pooch:
Nik Anton got fresh in the locker room:
Sasha Sid likes really big fruits:
NBC News guy Steven Romo got his Wolverine on:
Austin popped in his pink shorts:
Trans U.S. Navy sailor Paulo Batista is ready to get back in the gym:
mr. dnsk was artfully draped:
Lucho was feeling pensive: