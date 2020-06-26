The Biggest & Baddest Bear Dance Party Goes Virtual For Pride Month

The show must go on. Furball, arguably considered to be one of the best and biggest bear events in the world, is going virtual for a special Pride Month celebration this Saturday, June 27.

The digital gathering will begin at 8:00pm EST with a High Fidelity Happy Hour before the shirts come off and things really start getting crazy 2 hours later. There you will witness two absolutely incredible DJ’s (Dawson in NYC and Dani Toro in Spain) light things up for you while you watch and hopefully party the night away with some pals.

A fundraiser for the event has been created in order to help all the people that is making this unique night happen. A part of the proceeds will benefit The Marsha P. Johnson Institute whose mission is to protect and defend the human rights of Black transgender people.

Furball, which is run by legendary nightlife persona Joe Fiore, has been infiltrating the New York City bear and gay scene for over a decade now. Their parties, which take place in many other cities internationally outside of The Big Apple, is a safe and fun space for all types of guys to interact with one another on and off the dance floor.

They’ve also had some incredible talent walk (or shall I say scratch) through their doors since the party’s inception back in the early 2000’s. From Grammy winners like Hex Hector to amazing talents like Sean Mac, Jack Chang, Frankie Knuckles and more, this event has seen its share of incredibly gifted guys who go beyond the whole “press play” type of scenario and really give you something to enjoy as the night goes on.

Best of luck to Joe and everyone on Saturday night!