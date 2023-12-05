Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Features a RUGGED Chris Hemsworth

Imagine you’re wandering through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, and suddenly you stumble upon… Chris Hemsworth!

But he’s not the Chris Hemsworth you’re used to. He’s battle worn, he’s gray and he has a Duck Dynasty beard for some reason.

Do you still thirst for Mad Max Chris Hemsworth?

It’s a question we’ll all have to answer this coming May… when the 40-year-old hunk stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – the spin-off and sequel from director George Miller.

The odds of finding a clean and proper man in the desert, in the world of Mad Max, is slim to none. If the version of Chris Hemsworth featured above were to approach me and offer safe harbor, I’d hop in his killing car faster than you can say “Where is Tom Hardy?”

To his credit, the married father of three and proud Australian has led many blockbuster franchises. Star Trek, Thor, Men in Black, Extraction and now Mad Max. He’ll also provide the voice of Optimus Prime in Transformers: One later in 2024.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits cinemas worldwide on May 24, 2024.