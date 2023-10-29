Furry Gay Demons, Bad Bunnies + More Halloween Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams and, of course, Halloween costumes were big this week. mr. dnsk’s spooky costume is the furry gay demon of your dreams.

Tommy Jimenez served up some “Toy Story” flavor for the upcoming holiday:

Derrick Henry makes for a great lumberjack:

Jim Newman might be clowning around this Halloween:

LA Lumberjock’s “Bad Bunny” was taking requests:

Thai is ready to captain your ship for the night:

Jean Paolo chose a prison stripper costume:

Matthew Camp worked on his ‘Snow White’ tan in the pumpkin patch:

Tom Goss covered “Sports Ball Magazine” for his new calendar:

Max Emerson showed off his “meat suit:”

Firefighter Logan went with the ever-popular ‘ghost face:’

Thara doesn’t judge a book by its cover:

Kevin Davis made new friends at the dog shelter:

Houston and Win shared their love out loud:

Kevin Carnell dressed for the weather:

SurfbearLA is what we all want “fitness over 50” to look like:

Felipe paused for a pic down in Rio:

Lyle Anthony showed his South African Pride:

Pierre Vuala was serving up Sports Illustrated cover vibes:

And finally, queer poet Leo Herrera sends happy Halloween wishes: