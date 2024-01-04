FX Drops Intriguing Trailer of New Series ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’

FX recently released the official trailer of ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’, which is the second season of the anthology series ‘Feud’.

The upcoming season is reportedly based on the real-life drama of American novelist Truman Capote’s falling out with his powerful and privileged friends who are the so-called society “Swans”.

In the show, Capote is portrayed by British actor Tom Hollander, while the glamorous elite women, who are also dubbed as the “original Housewives,” include Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, Diane Lane as Nancy “Slim” Keith, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, and Demi Moore as Ann Woodward.

‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ is an eight-episode series that is set to tell the story of how “Capote explodes his own social circle by writing an exposé on his powerful and privileged friends,” as per People.

Moreover, a synopsis of the show also notes that Capote befriends the Swans and becomes their confidante, only for him to “ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets.”

After exposing them, the Swans confront Capote, quickly cut him off from their social circle, and plot to destroy him. The first two episodes of ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ is set to premiere on FX on January 31 at 10 p.m. ET, and it will also be available for streaming on Hulu.

In the meantime, you can watch the intriguing official trailer here:

