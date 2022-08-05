FX Casting New Gay Teacher Sitcom

A casting call has just been announced for a new sitcom about the pain and humor of teaching high schoolers.

Back in June, FX ordered a comedy pilot for English Teacher. Spearheading the project as executive producers are Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace, Jane The Virgin) and Paul Simms (What We Do In The Shadows, Atlanta). Alvarez will also write and star in the pilot.

According to Deadline, “English Teacher is a comedy about gay high school English teacher Evan (Alvarez) and his fellow teachers in Austin, Texas as they try to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.”

Perhaps the show is looking to create a similar buzz to Abbott Elementary, which came out last year. That comedy, about elementary school teachers in Philadelphia, was praised by both critics and audiences. It’s also gained 7 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Cast For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for show creator Quinta Brunson, and more.

And who did they call to help them reach those goals? Brian Jordan Alvarez, who’s appeared in a number of hit shows like Jane The Virgin, 2 Broke Girls, and Will & Grace. In addition, he is the creator and star of the YouTube sitcom The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.

But who will be joining him? While we already know who will play the lead role, FX is looking to cast the rest of the show. So any working or aspiring actors reading this might want to jump on this quick. According to Backstage, Automatic Sweat Casting is putting together the ensemble. And while production dates have yet to be set, the project will shoot at the later end of this year in Los Angeles.

Who knows, we could get English Teacher on our screens next fall! Here’s hoping!

Source: Deadline, Backstage,