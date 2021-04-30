HOT

After Ousting Osbourne, Another Talk Veteran Takes An Extended Absence

HOT

Jazzul Serves Fierceness, Face, and Bodyodyody

TOP

Twitter Users Concerned After Seeing Why Zac Efron's Trending

TOP

Gay Black Man Shot By Police After Deputy Gave Victim A Ride Home

FX to Host Virtual Ball Before ‘Pose’ Season 3 Premiere

by
“The Final Pose” Exhibition Ball will feature exclusive messages from show talent, guest judges, ball performances, and more. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Season 3 trailer via FX Networks Official YouTube Channel)

The wait is almost over for the third and final season of Pose.  The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated drama returns on May 2 and to celebrate the season three premiere, FX is streaming a virtual exhibition ball called “The Final Pose.”

Pose’s runway choreographer Twiggy Pucci Garçon hosts the virtual event which celebrates ball culture from the 1980s to the present day.  The 90-minute event will precede the season premiere of Pose and will feature exclusive messages from show talent, guest judges, ball performances, and more.

The festivities start on May 2 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT streaming on FXnetworks.com, the official Pose Facebook and Twitter pages, and FX Networks Official YouTube channel.

(Credit: FX Networks)

Entertainment Weekly posted their review of Pose’s final season with a reveal that the legendary Jackée Harry will be guest-starring on the drama as an aunt to one of the show’s main characters.

Pose was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, who executive produce alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, and Janet Mock. Our Lady J is co-executive producer. Tanase Popa is supervising producer. Lou Eyrich, Jeff Dickerson, and Kip Myers also serve as producers. The show is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

 

 

Sources: FX Networks, FX Networks Official YouTube Channel, Entertainment Weekly,

Leave a Comment