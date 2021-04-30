FX to Host Virtual Ball Before ‘Pose’ Season 3 Premiere

The wait is almost over for the third and final season of Pose. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated drama returns on May 2 and to celebrate the season three premiere, FX is streaming a virtual exhibition ball called “The Final Pose.”

Pose’s runway choreographer Twiggy Pucci Garçon hosts the virtual event which celebrates ball culture from the 1980s to the present day. The 90-minute event will precede the season premiere of Pose and will feature exclusive messages from show talent, guest judges, ball performances, and more.

The festivities start on May 2 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT streaming on FXnetworks.com, the official Pose Facebook and Twitter pages, and FX Networks Official YouTube channel.

Entertainment Weekly posted their review of Pose’s final season with a reveal that the legendary Jackée Harry will be guest-starring on the drama as an aunt to one of the show’s main characters.

Alright, @EW broke the news.. And I’m SO relieved to finally tell you to catch me on the final season of #PoseFX!! ☺️☺️ Consider me honored and over the moon!!!! pic.twitter.com/OpNqNaqkXN — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 28, 2021

Pose was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, who executive produce alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, and Janet Mock. Our Lady J is co-executive producer. Tanase Popa is supervising producer. Lou Eyrich, Jeff Dickerson, and Kip Myers also serve as producers. The show is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

Sources: FX Networks, FX Networks Official YouTube Channel, Entertainment Weekly,