Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star As In-Laws in LGBTQ+ Film

Gabrielle Union recently revealed that she and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy film, and the two of them are not only producing it, but they are also likely to star in it as soon-to-be mothers-in-law.

“Eva and I try to take over their wedding [planning] and make it the wedding of our dreams versus theirs,” the 50-year-old actress told Variety.

The untitled movie is currently in its developing stage, and it is being written by Ricardo Gamboa for Amazon Studios. Aside from the LGBTQ+ wedding comedy in the works, Union also shared an update on the upcoming film ‘Got to Be,’ directed by Billy Porter.

As per Variety, the road trip movie that the actress is producing is about:

“Three Rhode Island high schoolers who travel to New York City for their first Pride parade.”

Furthermore, ‘Got to Be’ is inspired by Union and husband Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya when she asked to attend the Miami Pride at the age of 10.

“It’s a group of diverse kids. One is a chubby Asian, another is a Black non-binary — I don’t want to say a diva or divo, but an extravagant, dynamic larger personality — and then there’s a white bisexual boy,” the ‘Bring It On’ actress explained.

She further expressed,

“I believe that it is important to have real representation so we’re not play-acting at what it is to be queer.”

Aside from Union’s recent update on the film, details about ‘Got to Be’ has yet to be announced.

