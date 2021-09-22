Gabrielle Union Talks Zaya Wade’s Heartwarming First Pride

We have enough example of Zaya Wade having the coolest parents in Hollywood.

Recently, actress Gabrielle Union shared the story behind her transgender daughter Zaya Wade’s first Pride event. While appearing on radio station Power 105.1, Union was asked by host Angie Martinez about the moment. The performer and businesswoman known for staring in the 2000 film Bring It On shared that the moment began with a phone call.

Gabrielle Union initially was calling to reserve a spot for a drag show brunch with Zaya in 2019. Keep in mind, Zaya at the time had not publicly come out as transgender. It was then that Union was invited to be on the venue’s Pride float, which happened to be themed after Bring It On. When Zaya heard this, she was beyond elated.

“She was like ‘I’ve always wanted to go,’ basically like see my people, you know,” Union told Martinez. “And I was like, ‘I’ve been to Pride all over the world! I’m good in these Pride streets!’”

Gabrielle Union talking about Zaya's first Pride event pic.twitter.com/eSVZivQBkS — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) September 18, 2021

To help make sure the moment was special, Gabrielle Union made insisted on the float being surrounded by friends and family.

She shared, “Family, friends, teachers, tutors, coaches, everyone came out. And they all walked along the float the whole parade route. And watching Zaya on that float, watching her in her community, come alive, it was like she was being birthed on that float.”

Gabrielle Union also said that despite not being LGBTQ herself, she recognized the powerful moment for what it meant to her transgender child. She shared the opinion that Pride is about “the beauty of community, and giving access to community.”

“It comes from exposing her, and giving her access to her community,” Union added. “So she could see all the possibilities of the world, and know that there is a space and a place for all of us. And a community that is here, welcoming you with open arms.”

We reported on the moment that Gabrielle Union took Zaya to Miami Pride. Unfortunately, Dwayne Wade – Zaya’s father, Union’s husband, and a recently retired NBA player – couldn’t join them as he was at one of the last away games of his career. Dwayne Wade, however, made sure to support Zaya from afar by posting pictures of the moment on his Instagram Stories.

Since then, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade have continued to be supportive of their child. That includes when Zaya came out as transgender in 2020.

“First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies as well,” the 38-year-old said while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys.’”

He then added to his retelling that Zaya said, “I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.”

Now, Zaya Wade is quickly becoming a shining light for trans representation in Hollywood and over social media. And with famous parents who support her, Zaya Wade has the power to take the world by storm. We can’t wait to see it!