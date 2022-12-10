Gael García Bernal Stars in an Upcoming Gay Wrestler Film ‘Cassandro’

Mexican actor and producer Gael García Bernal is playing the role of a gay wrestler in the upcoming film ‘Cassandro,’ which is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2023.

The movie’s official synopsis reads:

“Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the ‘exotico’ character Cassandro, the ‘Liberace of Lucha Libre.’ In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life.”

Some people thought that his homosexuality would hinder his wrestling career in Mexico, but despite that, Saúl Armendáriz embraced his gay persona, famously known as “Cassandro,” and rose to the top of the industry.

Cassandro is considered a legend in the world of wrestling, as well as an LGBTQ+ icon. Bernal is portraying Armendáriz, and aside from the actor, the film is also starring Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, and he co-wrote the script alongside David Teague and Julian Herbert. On top of its Sundance premiere, ‘Cassandro’ will also be available for streaming on Prime Video in 2023.

In the meantime, here’s a first look at Bernal starring as Armendáriz, also known as Cassandro.

Sources: indiewire.com, nerdsandbeyond.com