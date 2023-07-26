Garrett Clayton Drops New Party Song “BARBIE BOYS”

by

Garrett Clayton recently dropped the song “BARBIE BOYS”, and it’s a perfect party anthem just in time for summer. Not to mention, the release of the single was also accompanied by a music video that is bright, colorful and overall a whole lotta fun!

(c) Instagram: @garrettclayton1

The catchy song starts with the lyrics: “Hey frizzy boy get off your shelf,” which kicks off a night of getting ready and having fun during a night out. Bobby Patrick of Broadway World described the single as a “a pop culture callout to … all the things Barbie, Ken, and, perhaps, even teens on the beach (wink).”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old American actor and singer, who is openly gay, is wearing a lot of bright pink outfits and funky accessories in the music video, which lives up to the Barbie branding.

Moreover, a part of the lyrics of “BARBIE BOYS” also expresses:

“…I got a dream house famous for all its toys
keep it up all night
getting down with the Barbie boys
Getting down with the party boys”

(c) Instagram: @garrettclayton1
Advertisement

Needless to say, Clayton SLAYED in this song and music video, and it would be no surprise at all if it quickly becomes a party anthem for the gays. <3 In fact, Patrick from the outlet gave “4 out of 5 Rainbows” for the iconic “BARBIE BOYS”.

You can listen to the song and watch the music video here:

Source: broadwayworld.com

Leave a Comment