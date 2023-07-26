Garrett Clayton Drops New Party Song “BARBIE BOYS”

Garrett Clayton recently dropped the song “BARBIE BOYS”, and it’s a perfect party anthem just in time for summer. Not to mention, the release of the single was also accompanied by a music video that is bright, colorful and overall a whole lotta fun!

The catchy song starts with the lyrics: “Hey frizzy boy get off your shelf,” which kicks off a night of getting ready and having fun during a night out. Bobby Patrick of Broadway World described the single as a “a pop culture callout to … all the things Barbie, Ken, and, perhaps, even teens on the beach (wink).”

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old American actor and singer, who is openly gay, is wearing a lot of bright pink outfits and funky accessories in the music video, which lives up to the Barbie branding.

Moreover, a part of the lyrics of “BARBIE BOYS” also expresses:

“…I got a dream house famous for all its toys

keep it up all night

getting down with the Barbie boys

Getting down with the party boys”

Needless to say, Clayton SLAYED in this song and music video, and it would be no surprise at all if it quickly becomes a party anthem for the gays. <3 In fact, Patrick from the outlet gave “4 out of 5 Rainbows” for the iconic “BARBIE BOYS”.

You can listen to the song and watch the music video here:

Source: broadwayworld.com