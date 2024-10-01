Gavin Creel Passes Away at Age 48 After Battling with Rare Cancer

Actor, singer, and proud gay rights activist Gavin Creel has passed away at 48 after battling with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma. He died on September 30, 2024 in his Manhattan home at the age of 48.

Advertisement

Gavin Creel won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, alongside the legendary Bette Midler. He also received a Grammy Award with his Into The Woods cast for Best Musical Theater Album. Throughout his career, Creel has been nominated for numerous Best Actor in a Musical awards for standout roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hair, and The Book of Mormon.

In mainstream media, Creel is known for playing Troy in two episodes of American Horror Stories where he starred alongside Matt Bomer and Sierra McCormick. He was also a part of the ensemble cast who performed for PBS’ special Wicked concert along with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Rita Moreno, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana DeBose, and many more.

Advertisement

Together with Rory O’Malley and Jenny Kalelos, they co-founded an LGBT advocacy group that rallied the New York theatre community in support of marriage equality called Broadway Impact.

Advertisement

Gavin is survived by his partner Alex Temple Ward, mother Nancy Clemens Creel, father James William Creel, sisters Heather Elise Creel and Allyson Jo Creel. His beautiful soul, voice, and artistry will be missed.

Source: Yahoo News