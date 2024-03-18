Gay Actor Kieron Richardson Opens Up About Public Homophobic Abuse

Soap opera actor Kieron Richardson recently opened up about the homophobic abuse that he experienced in public, and what his longtime best friend Jorgie Porter did about it…

The two of them were guests of The Mirror’s Invite Only podcast, where the 38-year-old gay English actor revealed:

“I did have [homophobic abuse] once in the street. Jorgie was with me actually and she was amazing. We were getting in the taxi and they shouted some homophobic abuse or whatever. And then we were at the traffic lights with them together.”

“And then I just got really brave and went out the window and I went: ‘What did you just say?’ And then he was like: ‘Nothing, I didn’t say anything.’ Then as the light turned on to green again, he got brave and cocky and then started shouting the abuse again,” Richardson continued, recalling the details of his unpleasant experience.

Meanwhile, Porter was stunned to witness the homophobic abuse against her best friend, sharing:

“I was so shocked because I thought that doesn’t happen. I thought: ‘Oh my God.’ And I wanted to give it back as well, I literally wanted to chase him. And we filmed them, and then I put it out there, because I was just like: ‘Absolutely not, you cannot get away with that.’”

The 36-year-old English actress and model also noted how she would not take it sitting down when her best friend is being abused.

“That’s my best friend, like, anyone who starts with my best friend, I’m like: ‘No, I’m having you.’ People knew who it was, so I think they got fired from work. But, you know, it was just a massive shock that that kind of thing still would happen. You don’t want it to happen to anyone, but especially not Kieron, who is the best man in the world,” she further expressed.

Moreover, Richardson is known for his portrayal of Ste Hay in the British soap opera ‘Hollyoaks’. Not to mention, Porter played the role of Theresa McQueen in the hit Channel 4 series.

