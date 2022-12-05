Gay Adult Film Star Tyler Roberts Dies Of Organ Failure.

by

It is with a heavy heart and sadness for Instinct to report that after fighting for weeks in the ICU, gay adult film star Tyler Roberts lost his battle and succumbed to organ failure. Hopes for recovery began to fade and his medical crisis worsened the longer he stayed in the ICU. His death was reported via Twitter by his devastated husband. The two were vacationing in Palm Springs when Roberts was initially hospitalized.

 

Roberts was admitted on November 12 according to EdgeMediaNetwork, when Thomas shared that Roberts was “fighting for his life in the ICU.” Thomas sent out a more hopeful tweet on November 28, reporting that Roberts’ kidneys had begun to function once more and saying that Roberts would need a heart transplant “down the line,” but that he was “a fighter”.

 

 

 

A GoFundMe was set up to help offset medical costs. Sadly, that money will now have to cover funeral arrangements as well. Fan favorite Roberts has appeared in dozens and dozens of scenes. To donate towards Roberts Gofundme click here.

 

 

Leave a Comment