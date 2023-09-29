Gay Athlete Bryden Hattie Swims Towards Olympic Goal

There’s just something about a good-looking man in a speedo. Am I right?

In the last 48 hours, swimmer Bryden Hattie received a lot of support from the gay community. However, are we cheering for him because he represents our demographic in sports or because we’re wondering what he looks like in the locker room. Either way, let’s get to know him a little better…

Advertisement

Hattie, age 22, is currently one of the brightest prospects in competitive swimming. At such a young age, he’s already swam laps around his competition and amassed an impressive resume. To his credit, he’s a World Cup Winner, 2x SEC Medal Winner and Canadian 3-Meter Springboard Champion.

My biggest accomplishment is that I got off the couch tonight to cook dinner…

Advertisement

And did I mention that he’s an out, gay athlete? That’s bravery and determination in itself.

Although Bryden hails from Canada, he’s currently studying Advertising and Business at the University of Tennesse. When he’s not hitting the books or splashing in the pools, Bryden is slowly building a social media presence that will surely carry him through the next few years if he doesn’t clinch his next goal…

I’m talking about the Olympics. Mr. Hattie is working diligently to get on Team Canada in the next few years.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively with Out Sports, he commented on his sexuality by saying:

I really like being gay and being able to use that to make other people feel comfortable. I’m human — but I’m also gay. I don’t want it as a label when someone says, ‘Oh, you’re gay’ like it doesn’t really matter. But at the same time, it does matter for representation.

Also, in the interview he mentions the give and take of maintaining the perfect body:

Advertisement

I’ll FaceTime my friends and they’ll say, ‘Why do you always have your shirt off?’ I don’t even realize I’m not wearing one! With me being in a speedo all the time, I do feel as if I have to keep up a good physique and diving does that for me. Basically, it seems like it’s about if you have abs or not. It plays out a lot in terms of mental health and that needs to be worked on in the community.

You know what? I like his vibe… and I’m not just saying that because I like compact men. I like that he has a Paris Hilton tattoo, too. Wondering what he thinks of her latest single, Hot One? That’s the interview the gay community demands, Bryden!

Advertisement

Here’s hoping you smash your goals in 2024 and beyond!

Now… Picture time!

Sources: Queerty, Out Sports

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement