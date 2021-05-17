Gay Chef Jonathan Bardzik Takes Viewers On a Culinary Adventure

On May 21, LGBTQ streaming network Revry will inspire your taste buds with its newest original series, Jonathan’s Kitchen: Seasons to Taste.

Hosted by gay chef and author Jonathan Bardzik, audiences can expect a tantalizing eight-episode cooking show.

“Jonathan’s exuberant passion is infectious,” Revry CEO and Co-Founder Damian Pelliccione said. “He is a force of nature, and as a gay married chef, we knew his talents would connect with our audience. We’re thrilled to champion his delicious gifts!”

Bardzik is the author of three cookbooks including Seasons to Taste: Farm-Fresh Joy for Kitchen and Table, which is the inspiration for this fresh new cooking show. With even fresher ingredients, Bardzik shares seasonally-inspired recipes and the people they bring together. The show will take viewers through recipes and techniques accessible to beginners and innovative enough for experienced home cooks.

Self-taught, Bardzik started cooking professionally 10 years ago while performing in front of live audiences offering weekend demos at the historic Eastern Market in Washington D.C., where he shares a home with his husband, Jason. He has cooked with more than 900 audiences, which has earned him coverage from the Washington Post, USA Today, and Food Network Magazine.

Bardzik combines experience from his family’s garden center business, an MBA degree, and 11 years working in marketing for a national trade association to share food and cooking stories that offer his audiences a unique perspective in the kitchen.

“It’s been a joy watching Jonathan bring his TV show concept to life,” Executive Producer Richard G. Jones said. “He really wanted it to be a joyful show and celebrate community, family, and friends. The outcome is like a buffet for the soul, that will uplift anyone who watches it.”

Jonathan’s Kitchen will premiere on Revry May 21 at 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST, then will be available anytime on demand at Revry.tv. The show is produced by Parrlime Productions & Tarnów Entertainment and directed by Jonathan Bardzik.

Follow Jonathan’s Kitchen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and click here to learn more about Bardzik.