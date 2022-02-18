Gay Couple Adopts Six Siblings

Here’s a story so heartwarming that it is making its rounds almost three years later.

Pennsylvania couple Steve and Rob Anderson-McLean have been together for over 18 years. The two got married in Maryland in 2013 and have raised two children, Parker, 25, and Noah, 21, from a previous marriage. When their children grew up, they felt the need to adopt to continue growing their family.

When they began the adoption search, they realized that siblings often get split up. Their search found them before six siblings that had endured abuse and had been in the foster care system for nearly five years, approximately 1,640 days. Parental rights for the children were terminated in 2017.

In June 2018, Steve and Rob matched with the kids and a month later the kids moved in. The couple told TODAY that after a week, the kids were asking if they could stay forever.

On May 23, 2019, Steve and Rob finally adopted the six siblings, which included Carlos, 14; Guadalupe, 13; Maria, 12; Selena, 10; Nasa, 9; and Max, 7.

Watch the story that is circulating almost three years later:

A couple of years later, the family looks happy as can be.