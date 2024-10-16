Gay Dancer Sam Salter Leaps into Acting with Powerful Queer Film Debut

At 30, Sam Salter has already built a standout dance career, having performed in iconic productions like West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Wicked, Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and more. Now, he’s channeling that stage experience into the screen with his latest role in the short film I Need You To See Me. In this film, Salter plays a substitute dance teacher navigating a complex and intense relationship with his mentee—a role that’s sure to showcase his depth both as a dancer and an actor. Let’s get to know this rising dancer-turned-actor who’s set to make waves on and off the stage!

Sam is a trained ballet, jazz, and contemporary dancer who fell in love with the craft at the age of nine quickly realizing he was going to do this for the rest of his life. He connects with his audiences through his choreography, which he says is often sad, but if he can convey the emotions through dance and if the audience connects with him, then Sam believes he’s fulfilled his role as a dancer.

If Sam expresses his emotions through dance, he also connects deeply with his fans on social media. It takes courage to be raw and vulnerable, especially in such a public space, but Sam has shattered those barriers. He has been open about his sobriety journey, sharing his struggles and triumphs on Instagram, offering fans an honest look at his personal growth while inspiring others along the way. Sam has been sober for nearly five years, and the journey getting there was not the easiest. He shared with Chromatica magazine:

“If I ever feel deprived from not drinking or taking drugs, I just remind myself that I can do ANYTHING I want in my life; anything at all – just NOT drink and take drugs. Keep it simple. Then I snap myself back into shape once I’ve given my head a talking to and I’m fine again.”

The fast-rising star shared his ‘coming out’ story with his followers, expressing how fortunate he was to have a family so accepting that he didn’t even need to formally “come out.” He hopes for a future where “coming out” is no longer necessary—where loving who we love happens naturally, without barriers, expectations, or prejudice.

“‘Okay fine I’m gay’ I almost screamed out at the dinner table. It felt like two years of confusion suddenly came to a standstill when my parents smiled and said, ‘that’s okay…we knew anyway’. Relief.'”

Sam is set to make his acting debut in Kristian Lever’s short film I Need You to See Me. In the film, he plays a “charismatic substitute teacher” who becomes entangled with a “troubled young gay dancer,” leading to a “spiral of disturbing events.” Sam, who has experience as both a dancer and a teacher, felt an immediate connection to the script when approached by Lever, the film’s writer and director. The film, which celebrates dance while also giving a voice to the queer community, offers Sam a unique platform to share its powerful narrative.

“I’ve not personally seen a story remotely similar to this one in the queer world of TV and film. Which I think is special,” Sam explained. “It highlights the confusion and sometimes dark moments around growing up queer.”

The film is currently in production and no release date has been announced as of the moment. So in the mean time, let’s check out some of Sam’s greatest moments on- and off-stage!

