Gay Dating Show ‘I Kissed A Boy’ Is Coming to Hulu

UK’s first ever queer dating shows, ‘I Kissed a Boy’ and ‘I Kissed a Girl’, are officially coming to Hulu after the streaming platform bought the series.

According to Deadline, the reality shows have been acquired “as part of a package for the streamer’s Hulu Has Pride LGBTQ+ month.” The series is hosted by Australian singer and LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue, and the plot of the shows via the outlet reads:

“The basic concept is that couples are matched up by experts and kiss in the seconds they first meet. They then live in a Love Island-style villa in which they can remain with the couples they are first paired with or seek alternatives, while some are slowly eliminated.”

Moreover, ‘I Kissed A Boy’, which is produced by Twofour, is set to return for another season on BBC Three and iPlayer. According to Twofour Executive Producer David Brindley,

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that the BBC will be returning to I Kissed A Boy. The ‘I Kissed A…’ world is a joyful, uplifting, and entertaining new take on the reality genre, and the entire team at Twofour – who are so passionate about making this show – can’t wait to see what this next series holds…”

Meanwhile, Minogue expressed her excitement regarding the news, stating:

“I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open… There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love.”

Sources: deadline.com, bbc.com