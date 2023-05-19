Gay Footballer Jake Daniels Opens Up About 46-Year-Old Partner

Jake Daniels recently opened up about his 46-year-old boyfriend named Mark during an appearance on Rylan Clark’s new How to Be a Man podcast.

The 18-year-old Blackpool FC football player is the only openly gay footballer in the English Football League. In May 2022, he publicly came out at the age of 17 during an interview with Sky Sports.

Advertisement

A year later, Daniels “couldn’t be more happy,” and also spilled the tea on how he met his partner.

“I came out and had my Instagram, my Twitter taken off me, so I didn’t see anything. When I had my Instagram back, I had 20,000 message requests or something ridiculous like that, I’d never seen that in my life,” he recalled.

The footballer continued,

“There was one day, I was about to get on a train, and I went on my message requests just to have a gander and the top message was from my [now] partner, just congratulating me.”

Advertisement

He also revealed how he was the one who made the first move, sharing:

“I had a sneaky look on his Instagram, and I was like, ‘Alright!’ Dropped a message back and said, ‘Thank you so much,’ – and at the end asked something like ‘Is there anything else I can do for you?’ I knew what my motive was!”

Thereafter, the two of them chatted, FaceTimed and met in person a few days later in Blackpool.

Advertisement

“We’ve been together ever since,” Daniels added.

He further expressed that his partner is “definitely his soulmate,” and that he “couldn’t be more happy.”

Celebrating love with Daniels and his partner Mark. <3

Source: attitude.co.uk