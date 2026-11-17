If you’ve ever wondered what the gays are searching for across America, well, we might have some answers. And honestly, some of these findings are giving us more questions than answers.

A Facebook account called Stats by Sunil has put together a map showing the most popular relative gay searches across different US states. The graphic highlights search terms that are entered more frequently in particular states compared to the rest of the country. From some pretty familiar terms to searches we weren’t exactly expecting, every state seems to have its own little obsession.

And yes, some of these are quite something.

Utah Is Really Into Mormons, Apparently

Let’s start with Utah, which takes the crown for “Mormon” searches, with a whopping 845% difference in search popularity compared to other states. We’re not sure what’s going on there, but the gay’s are clearly curious.

Wisconsin is another state that deserves a mention, with “circle jerk” searches coming in 762% higher. Massachusetts, meanwhile, has a 718% difference for “tickle.” Well, that’s certainly one way to stand out.

Ohio also makes the list with “cum in mouth” searches at 623%, while Wyoming shows a 574% difference for “sucking.” South Dakota isn’t too far behind, with “furry” searches reportedly 569% higher.

We’re beginning to think some states have a lot more interesting browser histories than others.

READ: More Than Drinks: The Utah Gay Bar That Helped Spark a Movement

New York, California, and New Jersey Have Their Own Preferences

Moving along, New York apparently has a thing for “Dominican,” with searches 454% higher than elsewhere. New Jersey also has the same search term, coming in at 143%.

California, on the other hand, leads with “Asian” searches at 162%, while Nevada has “Latino” at 115%. Idaho also makes an appearance with “Mormon” searches at 437%.

And for anyone wondering, New Hampshire has “gay” searches at 418% higher than other states. Alaska, meanwhile, is apparently keeping things cute with “twink” at 161%.

Every State Has Its Own Search History

There are plenty of other interesting entries. Montana has “cowboy” searches at 70%, Oregon has “gloryhole” at 69%, and West Virginia has “redneck” at 152%.

Iowa apparently has a particular interest in “tickle” at 241%, while Maine comes in at 239% for “blowjob.”

Of course, these percentages represent differences in relative search popularity, not the actual number of people searching for these terms. The graphic also doesn’t specify its data collection period or methodology, so we’ll have to take the findings as an entertaining snapshot rather than a definitive study of gay America.

Still, we have to admit, seeing the different interests across the country is pretty hilarious. And now we’re curious: What would this map look like if we included the rest of the world?