Gay Hottie Riley Hedstrom Represents Minnesota in the 2024 Mister USA

Riley Hedstrom is representing Minnesota in the upcoming 2024 Mister USA, which is a beauty pageant that is described to provide “young men with the platform to showcase their talents, intelligence, and leadership skills.”

Advertisement

There is no denying the fact that Hedstrom is FINE AF, but aside from the visuals, Mister USA “seeks to identify and showcase well-rounded individuals who possess qualities beyond aesthetics. The competition aims to find an ambassador who is not only physically fit but also intelligent, socially aware, and charismatic,” as per the organization’s official website.

Hedstrom is 28 years old, and was born and raised in Minnesota. He currently resides in Virginia, and he is engaged to CrossFit star Alec Smith. Meanwhile, the hunky Minnesota rep is an intelligence engineer in the health industry.

In an interview with True Hollywood Talk, Hedstrom stated:

“The cultural stereotype ‘Minnesota nice’ is definitely a thing. That is why I try to go the extra mile to help people whenever I can. For all of these reasons, I am really proud to represent my state and I am extremely grateful to have grown up where I did.”

Advertisement

“The message I want to get across is that real personal growth only happens when you step [out] of your comfort zone, and when you really challenge yourself. I want to encourage others to do the same when those opportunities present themselves,” he further expressed.

Moreover, Hedstrom shared his and his fiancé’s plan “to start a family sometime soon.” According to him,

Advertisement

“We have a couple of really needy dogs right now, but we are open to adding a couple of kids in the mix sometime before we get too old. That is a big priority for us. I hope this Mister USA competition can help us achieve that goal in some way.”

But wait, there’s more! Here are some of Hedstrom’s sexy pics ’cause why not?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: queerty.com, themisterusa.com