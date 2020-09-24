Gay Politician Corey Johnson No Longer Running For NYC Mayor

Anyone hoping New York City would gain an openly gay mayor have just gotten their hearts broken.

According to the New York Times, Corey Johnson, the New York City Council Speaker, has ended his bid for the 2021 mayoral seat. Before this announcement, Johnson, who represents Chelsea, the West Village, and parts of Midtown, was considered a frontrunner in the race. Though, the George Floyd protests and the Council’s handling of the NYPD’s $1 billion budget ruined some of Johnson’s appeal.

“It was no secret that I had been considering a run for mayor, and that I have put my campaign on pause for the past six months. I felt strongly that it was the right thing to do considering all that our city has been going through, including covid 19, the resulting shutdown and economic pain, and the long overdue national reckoning on race,” Johnson said in a statement released Thursday, September 24.

“Just as I was open about the fact that I was considering a run for mayor, I now want to be open about the fact that I have made the difficult decision not to run,” he continued. “This challenging time has led me to rethink how I can best be of service to this city, and I have come to the conclusion that this is not the right path for me.”

Grateful for the outpouring of support and love today. The last few months have been hard personally – I’m grateful for friends and family and especially my boyfriend and my mom… — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) September 24, 2020

If you’re struggling. You’re not alone. Get the help you need. You’re worth it. Sending love to NYC. 💜 — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) September 24, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and the Council’s reaction to both, Johnson says that he’s been dealing with depression.

“I’ve been open about my sobriety, which along with my partner and mother, has been instrumental to me during this difficult time,” he explained. “I believe it’s important to be open about this as well. Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone. I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help. I did and I am better for it.”

According to the New York Daily News, Johnson is trying to minimize his workload so as not to overload during this heightened time. As such, his current orders to other council members are to focus on “small things.” According to an anonymous lead who spoke to the NY Daily News, Johnson may even be considering leaving his position as Council speaker.

After making his announcement, Johnson recieved support and thanks from many politicians and city citizens online.

Thank you, @CoreyinNYC, for acknowledging your own battle with depression. There are things in life more important than politics: health and happiness, family and friendship. It takes courage to center your life around the things that matter. https://t.co/XNA9mNopd2 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) September 24, 2020

As someone who has lost 4 friends and my father to this pandemic, I've had a rough go of it in 2020 mentally. I have not been shy to talk about it openly, and I do candidly appreciate @CoreyinNYC mentioning that even public leaders struggle as well. Maybe it will help others. https://t.co/eHRbUp1MyW — Ken Sweet (@kensweet) September 24, 2020

.@CoreyinNYC Thank you for your commitment to this amazing city we all love, for your unending public service and thank you for your honesty about depression – demonstrating that it is nothing to feel ashamed of. That takes leadership. https://t.co/0jc9ESg5Yx — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 24, 2020

No one loves NYC more than @CoreyinNYC. And here again he is doing something important and meaningful–opening up about personal struggles in a way that will help inspire other NYers. Looking forward to many more years of his passionate leadership. https://t.co/TwJz8PUw5u — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) September 24, 2020

Source: New York Times, New York Daily News,