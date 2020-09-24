HOT

Hunky Tom Hardy Spotted Out Amid James Bond Rumors

Celebrate Bi Visibility Day With These Amazing Stars

Denise Richards Was Right To Gush About Her Husband's Big Package

If 'Beauty And The Beast' Were Set On Fire Island

Gay Politician Corey Johnson No Longer Running For NYC Mayor

by
Corey Johnson / Image via Corey Johnson Campagin

Anyone hoping New York City would gain an openly gay mayor have just gotten their hearts broken.

According to the New York Times, Corey Johnson, the New York City Council Speaker, has ended his bid for the 2021 mayoral seat. Before this announcement, Johnson, who represents Chelsea, the West Village, and parts of Midtown, was considered a frontrunner in the race. Though, the George Floyd protests and the Council’s handling of the NYPD’s $1 billion budget ruined some of Johnson’s appeal.

“It was no secret that I had been considering a run for mayor, and that I have put my campaign on pause for the past six months. I felt strongly that it was the right thing to do considering all that our city has been going through, including covid 19, the resulting shutdown and economic pain, and the long overdue national reckoning on race,” Johnson said in a statement released Thursday, September 24.

“Just as I was open about the fact that I was considering a run for mayor, I now want to be open about the fact that I have made the difficult decision not to run,” he continued. “This challenging time has led me to rethink how I can best be of service to this city, and I have come to the conclusion that this is not the right path for me.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and the Council’s reaction to both, Johnson says that he’s been dealing with depression.

“I’ve been open about my sobriety, which along with my partner and mother, has been instrumental to me during this difficult time,” he explained. “I believe it’s important to be open about this as well. Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone. I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help. I did and I am better for it.”

According to the New York Daily News, Johnson is trying to minimize his workload so as not to overload during this heightened time. As such, his current orders to other council members are to focus on “small things.” According to an anonymous lead who spoke to the NY Daily News, Johnson may even be considering leaving his position as Council speaker.

After making his announcement, Johnson recieved support and thanks from many politicians and city citizens online.

Source: New York Times, New York Daily News,

