Gay Porn Legend Hank Hightower Deceased at Age 57

Adult film performer Hank Hightower, also known as Henry Robert Hightower, has passed away. The news was confirmed by close friend and realtor Jeff Yarbrough. Hightower was just 57-years-old at the time of his death.

Mr. Yarbrough confirmed that Hightower died at home, surrounded by loved ones and cherished dogs on November 1st. His full announcement on Instagram is as follows:

Advertisement

Hank absolutely ruled the gay porn scene from 1993 to 2005, although the peak of his career was from 1995 to 1997. After more than a decade in the business, he had racked up almost 100 on screen performances.

And, most importantly, he’s noted as an avid animal lover who donated lots of his time to dog rescues and welfare organizations.

Sorry to his family, friends and fans for such a tragic loss, far too soon.

Advertisement

RIP Hank Hightower…

Source: Advocate

RIP Hank Hightower. The original muscle bear and good friend. 10 years in a porn I made about 5 friends and Hank sure was one of them. Double trouble. He was also battling with cancer and called me 2 days ago to check up on me. Now he is gone. He will be really missed ♥️ pic.twitter.com/seCD72x9UJ — Pete Finland (@PeteFinland66) November 1, 2023