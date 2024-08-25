Gay Porn Stars Unite Against Common Threat in ‘X-Rated: NYC 3’

They’re back!

The intimate look into the lives of gay porn stars, X-Rated: NYC, is officially returning for season three this Fall. Get ready for another two months of wild antics as the hit series promises to give loads of drama – relationship drama, production drama and just… your average reality TV show drama!

X-Rated: NYC sees cast favorites Boomer Banks, Max Konnor and Joey Mills gearing up to expose their public lives to viewers on OUTtv. They’re joined by newcomer Angel Rivera, who’s sure to kick things up a notch! Now, these guys are the gay porn industry. Between the four of them, they boast seven GayVN award wins and a whopping 41 nominations!

Queerty has an exclusive, first-look at the trailer for the upcoming season. Make sure you go take a look!

Season three of X-Rated: NYC is slated to debut on September 3, 2024 on OUTtv. Further episodes will air every Tuesday there-after. Previous seasons are currently available to watch on OUTtv or on-demand.

Do you watch this show? Are you excited for season three? Comment and let me know! And in case you’ve never heard of X-Rated, let’s see where it all began…