Gay Porn’s Arad Winwin Under Fire For Surprise Trump Support

Adult gay porn performer Arad Winwin is facing backlash after revealing his support for Donald Trump following the presidential election. On November 6, 2024, Winwin posted on his Instagram account a graphic which read, “Congrats to 47th President Donald J. Trump” that was originally created by The Daily Patriot, a conservative Instagram account.

In his caption, Winwin wrote, “All the best and MEGA CONGRATULATIONS TO our president MR @realdonaldtrump. Make America great and affordable and safe AGAIN. LOVE IS LOVE. We all together in this.”

It’s worth noting that prior to his congratulatory post on November 6, Winwin hadn’t posted to his Instagram account grid since June 23, 2023. So it would appear he ‘broke his silence’ to congratulate Trump on his win.

The reaction from his Instagram followers was immediate. From October 29 to November 11, Winwin lost 15,390 followers on Instagram according to SocialBlade.

Fans React: “Disgusting and disappointing”

Many expressed dismay given his life experience as an immigrant from Iran and his career that focuses on a queer audience base. Here’s a sample of the comments on the post:

“(1) gay (2) immigrant (3) porn star, man! You’re the holy trinity of the kinda people Trump insults and Republican supporters hunt for….”

“A gay immigrant supporting trump is kinda insane.”

“You live off the community. Yet you support a president who will only do harm. How does that make sense?”

“You came here as a refugee and now that you’re a citizen, you’ve closed the door behind you, and have made it harder for those to follow the same path as you. You were lucky that you came here during an administration that was much more empathetic to people like you.”

“Disgusting and disappointing.”

In an extensive text message interview with OUT Magazine, Winwin explained, “I congratulate the president of the country I live and love. The beauty of America freedom of speech. But unfortunately as u can see how hate, anger, madness, toxic and negativity getting bc of that.”

The 34-year-old also clapped back at the LGBTQ community: “If this is lgbt and democrat and gay community and all I DONT WANF [sic] BE PART OF IT…Maybe that’s why everyday lgbt community getting more haters and non accepting bc of this…LGBT community become like sheep community…LGBT DONT give a fuck about anything else beside them self.”

Winwin insists that his November 6 post was just to congratulate the winner of the election adding, “If Kamala was wining [sic] the election I was gonna do the same.”

But, it’s worth noting that leading up to Election Day, Winwin had shared several Instagram stories expressing his explicit support for Donald Trump and criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris. OUT posted several screen captures of those Insta-Stories – here’s just a few examples:

Born in Iran, Arad Winwin fled his country at the age of 22 going AWOL while serving in his country’s military. He was arrested and imprisoned for 6 months in Turkey awaiting deportation back to Iran where he faced being hanged as a military deserter. While in prison he learned of the United Nations Refugee Program, which accepted his application and helped him make his way to the U.S. landing in Dallas.

Starting out as a go-go boy, he became a familiar face working as a “Trophy Boy” for Andrew Christian’s underwear company, then moving into gay porn appearing in videos for CockyBoys, Falcon Studios, Naked Sword, Nasty Daddy and many more.

Over the years he accrued a sizable social media following with over 500K followers on Instagram and 295K followers on TikTok although at this writing it appears he has no content posted there. He told OUT he “don’t do any work (gay work) last 3 years,” but he appears to have an active OnlyFans page where he charges $19.99 a month to subscribe.