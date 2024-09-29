Gay ‘Swifties’ Get Engaged in the Middle of a Huge Crowd in Vienna

A beautiful love story just unfolded in the middle of a busy street in Vienna!

Back in August, Taylor Swift was supposed to hold a three-day concert in Vienna, Austria, but government officials received confirmation of a planned attack on Ernst Happel Stadium forcing the organizers to prioritize everyone’s safety by canceling the three-day event. Taylor later released a public statement addressing the cancellation of the concert:

Advertisement

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.” Adding, “Thanks to them [the authorities], we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Since Swifties, Taylor Swift’s fans, were already gathered in Austria’s capital, they united for a sing-along of the Tortured Poets Department singer. As the crowd belted out Taylor’s early hit “Love Story,” a man in a gray shirt, holding his partner close, appeared to propose. The crowd, mesmerized by the heartwarming scene, looked lovestruck, forming heart shapes with their hands as the couple embraced after their sweet, life-changing moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: AP News