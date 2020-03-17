Gay Teen Was Stabbed 100 Times By His Online Pen Pal

A murder trial is currently underweight for the death of 18-year-old Alex Davies. Davies was killed on Parbold Hill in Lancashire, England after agreeing to meet with another teenager named Brian Healless. According to Wigan Today, the two teens had never met in person prior to the incident and instead interacted online. The two then decided to meet on April 28, 2019.

According to early reports and investigation notes, Healless allegedly brought a kitchen knife to the meeting spot. He then stabbed Davies, who was openly gay, more than 100 times. Afterward, he attempted to conceal the body and left. One hour later, surveillance footage caught Healless riding a mountain bike downtown while carrying Daves’ backpack.

The body was then discovered on May 1 by a local who described finding an arm under a pile of broken branches. Police later dug up the body and found the face was covered by a black dressing gown. Police also found the murder weapon buried in the ground nearby. The post-mortem examination later revealed that Davies died of stab wounds and asphyxiation (loss of oxygen). The body also showed signs of being beaten around the head and dragged in the mud.

Two days later, Healless was arrested by the police. Some of the victim’s belongings were then found in Healless’s home. The case then moved to the trial process at the Preston Crown Court. During court proceedings, lawyer David McLachlan was adamant that Brian Healless deserved punishment. He just wondered what sort of punishment should be delivered.

“We may never know why he did it but the painstaking police investigation means that the finger points fairly and squarely at Brian Healless,” said McLachlan.

He added, “And the police were right to point the finger at him as he now admits to the unlawful killing of Alex Davies.”

“To be clear, the issue for you will be whether this is a case of murder or a case of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility,” reasoned the lawyer.

He then concluded, “You will have to determine whether or not Brian Healless was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning at the time of the killing which substantially impaired his ability to understand the nature of his conduct or to form a rational judgment or to exercise self-control.”

Despite McLachlan’s argument, Healless denies the murder.

The trial continues.

